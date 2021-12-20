eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,881 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.