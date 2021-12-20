GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

XEL opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.