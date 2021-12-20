Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after buying an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.