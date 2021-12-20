Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.