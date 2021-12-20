Motco Sells 153 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motco lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.31 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

