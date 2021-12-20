The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 63.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $266.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.