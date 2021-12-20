Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $343.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

