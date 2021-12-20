Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 455 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $543.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

