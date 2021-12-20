Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

