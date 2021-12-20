Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 856 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 172.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 162.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

