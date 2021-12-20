Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.