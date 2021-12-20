Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) PT at $29.86

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

