Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

