Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

