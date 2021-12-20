Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $177.97

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

PPG opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.97. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 121.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 341.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

