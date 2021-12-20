Arionum Price Hits $0.0005 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Arionum has a market cap of $72,794.01 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.36 or 0.08263506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00320300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00921026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00073773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.00398743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.32 or 0.00265681 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

