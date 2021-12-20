Polytrade Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $2.64 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polytrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,299 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

