PhoenixDAO Price Down 18.8% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.08 million and $144,121.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006696 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

