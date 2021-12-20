Pyrk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $850.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $34,676.53 and $850.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.