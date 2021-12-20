Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.67

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 13110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

