Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 1,686,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.1 days.

NSRGF stock opened at $139.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $139.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

