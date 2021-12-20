Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,946 shares of company stock valued at $656,186 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 294.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

