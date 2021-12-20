Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

