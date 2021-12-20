Well Done LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Eaton stock opened at $165.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

