Well Done LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $198.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

