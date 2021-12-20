iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 267.6% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 423,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 308,192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 734.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

