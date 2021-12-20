Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth $936,000.

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

