Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 1,837.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,949 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 97.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.75 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

