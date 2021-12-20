Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $188,673,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30.

