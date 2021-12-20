Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $644,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $271.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

