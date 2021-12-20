Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 13,615 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

