Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys Shares of 1,986 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

PG stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

