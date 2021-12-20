Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,990 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

