First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $48,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $902,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

