Bickling Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after buying an additional 193,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 18,650.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the period.

DWLD stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

