Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $284.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.70 and a 200-day moving average of $302.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

