Girard Partners LTD. Sells 27,457 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

MNST opened at $90.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

