First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 2.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.31 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

