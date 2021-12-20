Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.