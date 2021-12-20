Girard Partners LTD. Sells 43,418 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,418 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.