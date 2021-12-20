Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 605 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

