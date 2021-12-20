B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,345 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $94.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

