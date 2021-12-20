Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys Shares of 13,686 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

OKE stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

