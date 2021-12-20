Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JinkoSolar worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

