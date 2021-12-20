Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 350 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $237.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.17.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.