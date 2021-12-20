Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,800 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

