BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.46 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.