Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Roche accounts for 1.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,078 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,556,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

