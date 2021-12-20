Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lowered by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $320.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

