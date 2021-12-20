Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $395,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.